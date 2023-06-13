News you can trust since 1855
Roads closed in Derbyshire village after 'serious crash'

Police are telling motorists to avoid the Derbyshire village of Breadsall after a serious crash.
By Oliver McManus
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read

A number of roads are closed following the collision, which was first reported earlier this morning, with emergency services at the scene.

The following roads are closed near Breadsall:

  • Mansfield Road – at Alport Heights Drive and Lime Lane

  • Lime Lane – at King’s Corner

  • Brookside Road – at Church Lane

A number of roads are closed following a serious crash
Issuing a statement on social media, Derbyshire Police asked motorists to ‘please avoid the area and take alternative routes’.

AA Traffic Maps shows the crash was first reported shortly before 10am and says: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A608 both ways between Alport Heights Drive and Broomfield Hall. The junctions of Lime Lane and Brookside Road are also closed.”

Derbyshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

More follows.

