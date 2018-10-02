Road opened after gun fired in Killamarsh

A Killamarsh road which was closed after gun was fired has been opened.

Officers were called to Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, at 6.45pm on Sunday.

Police have cordoned off Rotherham Road in Killamarsh.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “A number of calls were received stating that there had been a discharge of a firearm during a disturbance in the street.

“One man has been arrested in in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“Extra police patrols are taking place in the area and will continue over the coming days."

A police cordon was in place on Sunday evening and Monday and the road was closed to traffic as officers gathered evidence.

Police have thanked motorists and residents for their patience.

Investigations are still ongoing.