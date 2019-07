A road closure is in place in Duffield following a van fire.

Firefighters from Duffield are in attendance at a van fire at the junction of Duffield Bank & Eaton Bank.

They used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Eaton Bank is currently closed in both directions.”

