A busy Derbyshire road has been closed after a crash between two lorries.

Two lorries trying to pass each other on St Johns Road in Wirksworth collided at around 1.40pm this afternoon (Friday, May 3).

This picture was sent in by Sharon Repton.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt but a police closure is still in place while a recovery operation gets underway.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area if possible.

READ MORE: POLICE ARE TRYING TO TRACE THIS WOMAN AFTER THEFT OF BAG FROM CHESTERFIELD NIGHTCLUB