Road closed and man arrested after reports of a firearm discharge in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police have closed off a road after receiving reports of a firearm discharge in Killamarsh.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, at 6.45pm last night.

One man has been arrested in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

A number of calls were received stating that there had been a discharge of a firearm during a disturbance in the street.

A police cordon is in place and is likely to remain in place today meaning that Rotherham Road will be closed to traffic.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who uses this road should seek an alternative route as officers gather evidence to help investigate the incident.

"Extra police patrols are taking place in the area and will continue over the coming days.

"We would urge anyone who has any information regarding the incident, in particular CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact us using one of the below methods."

Please quote reference number 1101-300918 and Chesterfield CID, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.