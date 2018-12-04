Ripley and Heanor Christmas light-switch on events in pictures

Ripley and Heanor are looking suitably Christmassy after switch-on events illuminated both towns with a dazzling array of fairy lights.

Hundreds descended to enjoy an evening packed with sparkle, late night shopping and family fun on Friday, November 30 in Ripley and Monday, December 3 in Ripley.

Deputy leader of Ripley Town Council, Councillor Ian Fisher said: “Ripley Town Council puts in a lot of work bringing to the town an exciting Christmas weekend.

“It is really pleasing to see so many people appreciate our work and join in to begin the celebration of Christmas.

“The traditional carol service was heartwarming, and it was rewarding to see the queues of children waiting patiently to see Santa with their obvious excitement and joy.”