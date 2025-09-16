​Revival in the rain sees local drivers hit Goodwood

The Goodwood Trophy gets under way at the Goodwood Revival. Photo: James Beckett.

​Vale-based drivers were again out in force as the Goodwood Revival provided an action-packed weekend of motorsport nostalgia despite the British weather doing its very best to ruin what truly was a spectacular race meeting.

Covering the period from the 1930s to 1960s, and with spectators and guests attending wearing the period costumes of the time, the Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex is world famous for providing the very best historic race action.

And 2025 didn't disappoint, and although races were run on a course either bathed in autumnal sunshine or drenched by torrential rain, the event was once again voted a huge success - even if some departing spectators had to struggle their way out of muddy car parks at the end of each day before heading home.

Driving Dick Skipworth's ERA R3A, Mark Gillies won the Goodwood Trophy in spectacular fashion and in difficult conditions. Winning the race for a record-breaking eighth time, Gillies said afterwards, "This was so enjoyable! Despite the track being so tricky to drive in the rain, I loved every minute. This little car is a joy to drive, it's one of the best handling cars I have ever had the pleasure to race and I have to thank Dick (Skipworth) for allowing me to race it for him each year."

Nick Topliss, driving his ERA R4A, finished the Goodwood Trophy in seventh position, although sadly Duncan Ricketts was forced to retire his Parnell Challenger from the contest after it suffered mechanical issues.

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Jim Clark's second F1 world title, the Goodwood Revival assembled a huge number of Clark's former cars for parade laps around the track. Observed by Clark's great friend, Ellesborough's three-time F1 world champion, Sir Jackie Stewart, the parade took to the track after words about Clark, who lost his life in 1968, had been spoken by event founder, the Duke of Richmond.

Michael O'Brien was handed the opportunity to drive one of Clark's Lotus 25 cars in the parade, with the local racer describing the drive as "Something I will remember forever."

O'Brien a regular in GT racing events, was also in action in the Fordwater Trophy, driving a Lotus 26R Shapecraft, in which he finished a fine second behind the Porsche 904 Carrera of Andrew Smith. O'Brien also had the chance to race a Lotus 30-Ford, a car driven in period by Jim Clark, in the Whitsun Trophy - but sadly mechanical failure forced retirement while he was running in fifth position.

James Wood drove superbly to finish second in the Sussex Trophy, a race for sportsracing cars of the 1950s, driving a Lotus 15, a car not used since the Revival last year, Wood took an early lead after qualifying fourth on the grid in qualifying.

The race was stopped, due to an incident involving several cars at the Lavant corner, and later restarted with Wood starting second this time. Unable to challenge for the lead, Oliver Bryant (Lotus) raced to take the chequered flag from Chris Ward (Jaguar D Type), however, Bryant was later removed from the results when his car failed post race eligibility checks, with Wood promoted to a very well-deserved second position.

* International endurance racing returned to Silverstone last weekend, with the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) visiting the local track for its penultimate race of the 2025 season. The Goodyear 4 Hours of Silverstone started early, due to weather forecasts predicting heavy afternoon rain, and indeed rains did arrive to curtail the action ten minutes before the race's official end. It was the number 18 IDEC Sport Oreca at the head of the field when the race was stopped, with Jamie Chadwick, Mathys Jaubert and Daniel Juncadella classified as winners.

* The Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship will be in action at Silverstone this weekend, when the venue acts as host for the penultimate race event of the 2025 BTCC season. Three BTCC races will take place around the track's 1.6 mile National Circuit on Sunday. Vale-based Tom Ingram currently leads the Drivers' Standings, and he will drive a Team Vertu-entered Hyundai this weekend. Support races for the Porsche Carerra Cup, Porsche Sprint Challenge, British F4 Championship and Mini Challenge will also feature, with official qualifying and four support races featuring on Saturday.

* Steller Motorsport field a 'wildcard' entry in a round of the International GT Open this weekend at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain. Canadian brothers, Daniel and Adam Ali, will drive the team's Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the race at the Grand Prix track.