REVEALED: What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.

The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.

At HMP Foston Hall, inmates have the choice of:

Roast Turkey, stuffing, sausage & bacon roll

Savoury Nut Roll

Roast Chicken Halal

Accompanied by

Sprouts, Carrots, Gravy

Roast and Mashed potato

Followed by

Christmas pudding and white sauce or Fruit

Inmates at HMP Sudbury have the choice of:

Roast Turkey & trimmings – non halal

Roast Chicken – halal

Celebration Ham – sweet spicy and baked

Nut roast Wellington with Sprouts/Carrots/Roast Potatoes/Gravy

Followed by Christmas pudding and Mince pie with White sauce

And inmates at HMP Nottingham can choose from

Sliced roast turkey or sliced roast beef with

Pigs in blankets

Stuffing ball

Seasonal vegetables

New potato

Roast potato Gravy

Halal choice: Halal Roast Beef

Vegetarian Choice/Vegan choice: Vegetable Steak Pie

Diversity Choice: Tandoori Chicken

Dessert: Christmas Pudding and custard

The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.