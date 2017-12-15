REVEALED: What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.
The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.
At HMP Foston Hall, inmates have the choice of:
Roast Turkey, stuffing, sausage & bacon roll
Savoury Nut Roll
Roast Chicken Halal
Accompanied by
Sprouts, Carrots, Gravy
Roast and Mashed potato
Followed by
Christmas pudding and white sauce or Fruit
Inmates at HMP Sudbury have the choice of:
Roast Turkey & trimmings – non halal
Roast Chicken – halal
Celebration Ham – sweet spicy and baked
Nut roast Wellington with Sprouts/Carrots/Roast Potatoes/Gravy
Followed by Christmas pudding and Mince pie with White sauce
And inmates at HMP Nottingham can choose from
Sliced roast turkey or sliced roast beef with
Pigs in blankets
Stuffing ball
Seasonal vegetables
New potato
Roast potato Gravy
Halal choice: Halal Roast Beef
Vegetarian Choice/Vegan choice: Vegetable Steak Pie
Diversity Choice: Tandoori Chicken
Dessert: Christmas Pudding and custard
The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.