REVEALED: The cost of illegal Traveller and Gypsy camps in Chesterfield last year

More than £12,000 of council taxpayers' money was spent on dealing with illegal Traveller encampments in the Chesterfield area last year, an investigation by the Derbyshire Times has found.

Figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) reveal Chesterfield Borough Council shelled out in excess of £12,100 following unauthorised camping by Travellers in 2017.

The news comes as the borough council prepares to launch a six-week consultation on plans to provide two new permanent pitches for Gypsies and Travellers in the area.

The pitches are required by the Government - which hopes that providing legal sites will lead to a reduction in illegal encampments.

Our investigation discovered that the number of times Travellers set up camp in Chesterfield borough increased year-on-year between 2013 and 2017.

In 2013 there were no encampments.

In 2014 there was one at Holmebrook Valley Park.

In 2015 there were two at Edingburgh Road and Highfield Road.

In 2016 there were four at Poolsbrook, Langer Lane, Norbriggs and Rother Vale.

In 2017 there were nine. Three were on private land at Staveley, Tapton and Hollingworth while six were on borough council-owned land at Loundsley Green, Queen’s Park Leisure Centre, Queen’s Park North car park, Holmebrook Valley Park, Langer Lane and Rother Vale.

Last year, the borough council spent a total of £12,111 on dealing with illegal Traveller encampments on those six sites.

This sum includes a total of £4,910 on clearing waste from the locations and £2,856 in legal fees.

Details of costs between 2013-2016 were unavailable, the borough council said in its FOI response.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the borough council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "During the last year, it cost more than £12,100 to deal with six illegal Traveller encampments in Chesterfield including clean-up costs and legal action to evict people who had no right to be on the land.

"This is hard-earned money paid in council tax by our residents and which would better have been spent on the services we provide including waste and recycling collections, street cleaning, leisure and park facilities, regeneration, housing, markets, theatres and tourism.

"These illegal encampments are very different from the sites for permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches which we will be consulting on from next Monday.

"Councils are required by the Government to identify sites for permanent pitches between 500 and 2,000 square metres as part of preparing the new Local Plan and Chesterfield has been asked to nominate two sites in addition to those already in the borough.

"Gypsies and Travellers using these pitches would have proper facilities and would be required to pay Council Tax and utility bills in the same way as our other residents.

"The Government's hope is that providing pitches with proper facilities, this will reduce the number of illegal encampments taking place."

'People are worried about a number of things'

As previously reported by the Derbyshire Times, the borough council has shortlisted six sites in the area and two of these could eventually be used as locations for pitches for Gypsies and Travellers.

CLICK HERE: To see the six shortlisted sites



A total of 40 sites were rejected for consideration.

CLICK HERE: The see the 40 sites which were rejected



Dean Rhodes, who has set up a Facebook campaign on behalf of Inkersall residents, said: "Inkersall is still a small village and we feel the infrastructure in the area will not support further development.

"The sites selected are totally inappropriate - one is overlooked on all sides and close to elderly, vulnerable people and the other is part of ancient woodland and would harm this environment.

"Inkersall residents are of the opinion that there are other sites within Chesterfield which could have been considered.

"We fully support the rights of Travellers and Gypsies to settle but the council is pushing them into sites which are totally unsuitable."

A Grangewood resident who telephoned the Derbyshire Times but did not want to be identified said: "There's a lot of concern and anger about these plans in the area.

"People are worried about a number of things - road problems, more waste, more crime, house prices being affected.

"People will feel vulnerable."

Coun Terry Gilby, the borough council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "We are aware that residents across the borough have strong views about the proposals for Gypsy and Traveller pitches.

"The council is consulting on six potential sites for two permanent pitches for Travellers wanting to stay on a site long-term.

"These are not sites for multiple caravans or for travellers passing through an area. They are two permanent pitches that would together cover an area the equivalent of building two new houses within the borough.

"Travellers using the pitches would pay council tax and other utility bills the same as any other property and receive the services that come with that.

"All potential sites have to be assessed against a range of planning criteria, including access for vehicles and access to services including local schools and doctors' surgeries.

"We encourage all residents to take part in the consultation. All views will be taken into account.

"Before a final decision is made, there will also need to be a planning inquiry chaired by an independent planning inspector who will take evidence from residents as part of that process."

How you can have your say in the consultation

The public consultation - and further information about the plans - will go live at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/pitches from next Monday and end on Monday, March 26.

Details of drop-in sessions will also be available from next Monday.

Paper copies of the consultation will be available at the borough council's customer service centre in New Square or Chesterfield library on Beetwell Street.

Alternatively, written comments can be sent to Strategic Planning and Key Sites, Town Hall, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S40 1LP.

