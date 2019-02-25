Revealed - the Chesterfield street where there are lottery winners today

Well done to the lottery winners!
Well done to the lottery winners!

Monday is anything but blue for three people in Chesterfield who woke up to the news that they had each won a £1,000 cash prize - all thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Glebe Close neighbours landed the tidy sum when S42 5SQ came up trumps and was announced as a daily prize winner with People's Postcode Lottery.

Sending her congratulations, People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: "I don't think there's any better way to kick-start your week than by winning the lottery - so a big well done to everyone picking up a prize today in Chesterfield.

"I hope they spoil themselves with the windfall."

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People's Postcode Lottery have raised £393million to date for 5,500 good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted by the Dogs Trust, which has received £9,563,452 in funding from players.

For more information on People's Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk