Revealed - the Chesterfield street where there are lottery winners today

Monday is anything but blue for three people in Chesterfield who woke up to the news that they had each won a £1,000 cash prize - all thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Glebe Close neighbours landed the tidy sum when S42 5SQ came up trumps and was announced as a daily prize winner with People's Postcode Lottery.

Sending her congratulations, People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: "I don't think there's any better way to kick-start your week than by winning the lottery - so a big well done to everyone picking up a prize today in Chesterfield.

"I hope they spoil themselves with the windfall."

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People's Postcode Lottery have raised £393million to date for 5,500 good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted by the Dogs Trust, which has received £9,563,452 in funding from players.

For more information on People's Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk