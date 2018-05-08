REVEALED: The cafes in and around Chesterfield with a 5-star hygiene rating from M to Z

These cafes in the Chesterfield area have all got top marks for their food hygiene.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority.

Zero star means ‘Urgent Improvement Necessary’ while One Star means ‘Major Improvement Necessary.

A two star rating means that improvement is necessary.

A three star rating signifies the business is ‘Satisfactory’ while four stars is ‘Good’ and five stars Very Good’.

There are so many cafes in and around Chesterfield with a five-star rating that we’ve had to break them down into batches so these are all the ones from M-Z. To see the ones from A-L click here.



The inspection criteria include:

* How hygienically the food is handled

* How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

* The condition of the structure of the buildings

* The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

* How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

All of these ratings are accurate according to the Food Standards Agency website as of April 30, 2018.