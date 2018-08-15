Restored Chesterfield bus will be part of couple’s special day

A piece of Chesterfield’s transport heritage will help make a couple’s wedding a day to remember.

Mandy Hicklin, 42, and Lee Roddis, 50, of Hasland, will tie the knot at the town’s register office on Saturday.

Lee Roddis and Mandy Hicklin in their restored Chesterfield Corporation 1969 Leyland Pather.

Over the last six years, Lee – who owns the Chesterfield Corporation 1969 Leyland Panther – has renovated the bus so it can be part of their special day.

Mandy said: “The bus is Lee’s transport to the wedding and it’s the guests and our transport to the reception.

“We are proud of the restoration because it’s part of Chesterfield’s heritage and a reminder of a bygone era.

“She’s the last surviving Panther of Chesterfield stock and we are hoping to take her to as many shows as possible.

“The joy she brings to people old and young is unsurpassed by many modern things and she’s restored to her former glory.”

She added: “Lee an I also run a Facebook page for our bus, Panther 93, which shows nostalgic pictures from her service days and her journey through restoration.

“We have members who have contributed to her archive with their pictures and memories.”

The Facebook page can be accessed here.

From everyone at the Derbyshire Times, we hope Mandy and Lee enjoy their big day on Saturday – and we’re sure everyone else will get on board to send their best wishes!