Residents voice fears as Chesterfield venue applies for new licence

Residents have voiced concerns about a rise in noise and crime if a Chesterfield venue’s plans are approved.

Brampton Manor Pub and Dining Ltd, which operates Brampton Manor on Old Road, has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for a new premises licence.

The application states the business wants permission to play live and recorded music outdoors between 9am and 11pm Monday to Sunday. This is not allowed under its current licence.

It also wants permission to play live and recorded music indoors from 9am to 11pm Monday to Wednesday and between 9am and 2am Thursday to Sunday.

In addition, the venue wants permission to sell alcohol from 9am to 2am Monday to Sunday – currently on Sunday it is only allowed to sell alcohol between noon and 11.30pm – and provide late-night refreshments, which includes hot food and hot drink, indoors from 11pm to 2am Monday to Sunday, a proposed extension of two-and-a-half hours.

Since the proposals were announced, the council has received 56 separate representations – including a petition from 36 individuals who live near the venue.

One of the objection letters states: “If Brampton Manor is allowed to have music outside every evening, there will be a lot more alcohol consumed and this results in acts of vandalism, violence and other anti-social behaviour.

“If music is played every night, it would affect our sleep and general quality of life.”

Another states: “If the application was granted many children will suffer due to lack of sleep due to the high volume of music as well as the screaming, swearing and shouting from people at these events.”

And another states: “Given the proposals, there is a distinct possibility that we may not be able to sell our homes should we wish to move.

“I cannot imagine people wishing to purchase residential property when they realise that they are potentially going to be subjected to noise from 9am to 11pm and possibly anti-social behaviour when customers leave Brampton Manor at 2am.”

In its application for the new licence, Brampton Manor Pub and Dining Ltd states: “An incident book will be kept at the premises in which will be recorded all incidents of crime and disorder.

“CCTV is installed at the venue.

“Where alcohol is sold for consumption in outside areas of the venue, the use of polycarbonate or plastic glassware will be considered.

“The venue is subject to a noise management plan.”

Brampton Manor Pub and Dining Ltd had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Councillors are due to meet next Wednesday to determine the application.