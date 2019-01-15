Residents' views sought ahead of Chesterfield council tax meeting

Chesterfield Borough Council's leader has said the authority will listen to residents' views before deciding whether to raise council tax for the coming year.

The Labour-led authority increased council tax last year - meaning most Chesterfield households paid an extra 6p a week for local services during 2018-19.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of the council, said: "No decisions have yet been made about whether Chesterfield Borough Council will increase council tax and, if so, by how much from April 1.

"This is something which will be decided by councillors at their meeting on February 27.

"Last week, we met with residents at a special Community Assembly meeting to discuss the council's finances and the options available to us for raising council tax.

"We will continue to take on board residents' views in the coming weeks and will also be meeting with business representatives.

"Our final decision will also be informed by the decisions of the other authorities that receive a share of the council tax paid by Chesterfield borough residents."

Last week, Councillor Steve Brunt, the council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "By next year we have seen a reduction of almost £10million in the amount of funding we receive as compared with the position in 2010."

