Residents slam plans to build 150 homes in Brimington

Danger to wildlife, traffic chaos and strain on GPs and schools are problems that could erupt if plans to build 150 homes in Brimington get the green light, say residents objecting to the proposals.

An application to develop 150 houses on greenfield land north-west of Northmoor Road has been met with ‘hundreds’ of objections by Brimington residents.

Planners say the project will ‘contribute to economic and social dimensions of sustainability’ by providing much-needed housing and construction jobs.

But residents like Ivan Skelhorn want the land left alone so wildlife can flourish.

Ivan said: “I have been amazed by the diversity of wildlife I have seen- skylarks, lapwings, buzzards and kestrels. Once the wildlife habitat is gone, it’s gone. The birds, mammals and insects get pushed further away from the margins- and they don’t return.”

The Brimington Village Circle also drew attention to traffic issues that could arise as a result of the scheme: “The route through Brimington towards and from Rother Way via Chesterfield Road is already very congested at peak times and busy throughout the day. Traffic is often at a standstill.

“On several occasions, the emergency services have been unable to move through the standing traffic.”

One Brimington resident who did not wish to be named said: “Essential services such as health centres and schools are already under pressure and it is unlikely they could cope with further demand. As there is already a housing development approaching Brimington from Sainsbury’s roundabout these services will be impossibly stretched.”

F G Sissons unveiled similar plans to build 300 homes and a school at the site in 2017 but these were scrapped by councillors due to ‘a number of fundamental concerns’.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman said: “We have received around 500 comments from the public on this application, along with the views of statutory consultees, including Derbyshire County Council, utility companies and the Coal Authority. Planning officers are currently assessing all the comments before writing a report with their recommendations which will then go to planning committee. No date has been set for the meeting yet but advance notice will be given on planning committee agendas so that any interested parties can attend.”

The Derbyshire Times have contacted the developers for comment.