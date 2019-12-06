Residents fear lit cigarette started Derbyshire house fire that killed man and woman

A tragic house fire which led to the death of a man and woman is thought to have started when a lit cigarette was dropped on the carpet.

Firefighters and police dashed to the flat in Andrews Drive, Langley Mill, Derbys., at 11.45am on Wednesday (4/12) after a neighbour called 999.

The house on Andrews Drive Langley Mill, scene of the tragic fire.

The bodies of the man and woman were found inside the property.

The fire had started in the living room but was out by the time firefighters entered the property.

Group Manager of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Lee Smith said: “This is a tragic accident that has sadly led to the death of two people and our thoughts and sympathy go to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“The fire service responded to the incident following a police request to attend as they had discovered that there had been a fire in the living room and smoke damage throughout the rest of the property.”

Floral tributes left at the scene.

A joint police and fire investigation has concluded that the most probable cause of the fire was “accidental due to smoking materials.”

One resident said: “The theory is that a cigarette was dropped on the carpet and started a fire which they tried to put out but got overcome by fumes. It’s really tragic, especially at this time of year.”

The man and woman have yet to be formally identified and a file has been sent to the coroner.

Langley Mill was the scene of another tragic house fire in 2015.

Three men were found guilty of murdering two teenagers and a six-month old baby in the flat fire.

Amy Smith, 17, her six-and-a-half-month-old daughter Ruby-Grace Gaunt and friend Edward Green, 17, from Belper, all died when a fire broke out at Amy’s flat on North Street, Langley Mill in June 2015.

Amy’s partner, Shaun Gaunt and his friend, Joshua Holt, were rescued from the flat.

Peter Eyre, 44, of Sandiacre, and his sons Simon, 24, of Long Eaton, and Anthony, 22, of Sandiacre, were found guilty of murder after a four-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.