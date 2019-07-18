Rescue operation after man falls in river at Ambergate

Four firefighter crews from across the county were called to rescue a man who fell into the River Derwent.

Crews from Belper, Alfreton, Kingsway and Highfields in Nottinghamshire arrived at the scene at around 9pm last night (Wednesday, July 17) to reports that a man had fallen into the water.

Working together they managed to pull the man to safety.

Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The condition of the man who was rescued is not known.

READ MORE: Chesterfield dad lucky to be alive after spending two hours in shark-infested waters