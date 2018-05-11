RENTAL FRAUD PROBE: Man 'makes sex noises down phone'

Officers are looking into an alleged case of rental fraud after a Chesterfield woman raised concerns.

The woman - who does not want to be named - said she alerted Action Fraud after having dealings with a 'private landlord who went under the name of DP Properties' on Facebook.

She told how they 'seemed legitimate' and asked her for a holding deposit of £250 after she found a 'perfect' property in Newbold.

The woman - who described herself as a 'trusting person' - said: "We were told the house would be ready in four weeks.

"After sending the money over, his Facebook page was deleted.

"When you ring him he just counts down the phone, says 'I love you' or makes sex noises.

"The bank can't reverse the payment.

"He has conned six other people out of £2,000.

"He's not giving the money back and he can't provide access for the houses.

"I'm trying to warn other people before they make the same mistake."

An Action Fraud spokesman said the case is 'currently being assessed by the City of London Police's National Fraud Intelligence Bureau'.

The Derbyshire Times phoned DP Properties but nobody answered.

We sent an email to the address they put on Lauren's invoice - but the message bounced back.

