A house in Walton has been broken into

The incident happened in Brincliffe Close, Walton between February 18 and 19 and access was gained via a rear window.

Derbyshire Police are reminding resident to be vigilant and ensure all doors and windows are locked and no valuables are on show.

If you witnessed this incident or are able to provide any information to assist the police with their investigation contact them on 101, quoting reference number 19000086918.