Remembrance Sunday: Chesterfield pays its respects - in pictures

Chesterfield fell silent to honour fallen servicemen and women on Remembrance Sunday.

The town joined communities across Derbyshire on November 11 to commemorate 100 years since the armistice which brought an end to the First World War.

A civic remembrance service took place at St Mary and All Saints’ Church, followed by a parade to the war memorial on Rose Hill.

Here, in the shadow of the cascade of poppies hanging from the balcony of the town hall, wreaths were laid to remember the fallen.

Pictures by Brian Eyre. Report to follow.