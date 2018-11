Armed Forces personnel past and present were joined by local dignitaries, civic leaders and community organisations, with a parade from the Co-operative car park and a service at All Saints Church. Photos by Eric Gregory.

Remembrance Sunday in Ripley Salute for the fallen by former soldiers.

Remembrance Sunday in Ripley Standards are lowered for the Last Post.

Remembrance Sunday in Ripley The Last Post played by David Hill.

A wreath is laid by Amber Valley mayor Angela Ward.

