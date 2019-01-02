Recruitment week for on-call firefighters

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service is joining forces with fire and rescue services from across the UK to promote the role of On-Call Firefighters during an awareness week which takes place from the 7-13 January 2019.

On-Call Firefighters are members of the community who are paid to respond to emergencies.

They do not staff the fire station 24 hours a day like full-time firefighters.

They are notified of an emergency call via a personal pager which they carry with them when they are on duty.

The Service currently has 325 On-Call Firefighters working at 24 On-Call units across the County.

Derbyshire’s Chief Fire Officer, Terry McDermott, who is also the National Fire Chiefs Council Lead for On-Call Firefighters said: “If being a firefighter is something that appeals to you, but you already have a career or other commitments, now is the chance for you to find out if you can still make it happen.

“On-call firefighters are crucial to the work of the Fire and Rescue service, and we want to make sure our fire services reflect all local communities. So, if you want to receive world class training, work as part of a fantastic team and help your local community, we need to hear from you. There’ s lots of flexibility to work around other commitments such as family, studying or work, but if you don’t get in touch you’ll never know.”