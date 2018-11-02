Reaction as Chesterfield makes final two in competition to build Talgo train factory

Chesterfield’s political leaders and residents have welcomed news that the town has made the final two in a bid to build a huge Talgo train factory.

If the borough’s bid is successful the former Hartington Colliery site, between Staveley and Barrow Hill, would become home to a factory which would create 1,000 high quality jobs.

The manufacturing site would also create an estimated 4,000 jobs in the supply chain for the region, as well as apprenticeship, training and educational opportunities.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Today’s announcement by Talgo means we are getting ever closer to achieving this once in a generation opportunity for the people of Chesterfield.

“A new factory on this scale would provide a massive boost to our economy particularly in terms of job opportunities for local people.

“Talgo’s commitment to a ‘true manufacturing’ approach would also generate openings for local businesses to supply components as part of the supply chain, which would help create more jobs and increase the positive impact on our economy.

“Chesterfield Borough Council will now set about working with its partners to submit further information to Talgo over the next week and we will continue to make the strongest possible case for Talgo’s UK factory to be located in Chesterfield borough.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: “This is a ringing endorsement for both the town as a whole and for the hard work put in by Chesterfield Borough Council’s negotiating team.

“We have seen off interest from 28 other locations, including four world class cities who were longlisted, and we will all be keeping our fingers crossed that Chesterfield gets the green light from Talgo for this factory.”

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley said it was ‘fantastic news’ for Barrow Hill and Staveley.

He added: “It demonstrates the strength of the case for Talgo to come to our area.

“By getting into the final two, we are showing how much opportunity there is here and I will continue to work with Chesterfield Borough Council and Talgo to help us win this bid. Congratulations to our local team who made this possible.

“North Derbyshire is changing for the better and the announcement today is indicative of how far we have come and how much we can hope to achieve in the future.”

On our Facebook page, Chesterfield residents also welcomed the news.

Craig Heeley posted: “Fingers crossed this could be great news!”