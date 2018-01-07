Rail company warns of possible delays at Derbyshire stations tomorrow

Rail passengers in Derbyshire are being warned about possible delays tomorrow.

East Midlands Trains has said emergency repairs are currently taking place to the overhead electric wires outside Liverpool Lime Street.

The work is expected to take at least 24 hours which will mean that the line in and out of Liverpool Lime Street may be closed all day tomorrow and could disrupt trains on the Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich route, resulting in possible delays in Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston and Langley Mill.