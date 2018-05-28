Race for Life to take place in Chesterfield this weekend

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life will take place in Chesterfield at the weekend

This year's event will set off from Queen's Park at 10.30am on Sunday and follow a different route to previous years, which it is hoped will also reduce disruption to motorists.

Participants will complete a double lap of Queen's Park and Boythorpe Avenue as part of a 5km route instead of going through the town centre.

As a result there will only be road closures on Boythorpe Avenue and Park Road - between Boythorpe Avenue and the exit from Markham Road Retail Park - from early morning until early afternoon.

To enable the event to run smoothly, Chesterfield Borough Council will also temporarily close the Queen's Park North and Albion Road car parks.

The other town centre car parks at Rose Hill, Soresby Street, Holywell Cross (Donut) and Ashgate Road will remain open as normal.

Councillor Steve Brunt, the council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "We are pleased to support Chesterfield's Race for Life event each year because it is such a good cause.

"All of us will have been touched by cancer at some time in our lives either through having the disease or knowing someone who has.

"The revised route this year will hopefully keep any disruption in to a minimum and roads and car parks will reopen as soon as possible after the race has finished.

"We hope that as many people as possible will either take part in the race or come down to watch it as a spectator."

Participants can run, jog or walk the 5k.

Click HERE to enter the event and click HERE to volunteer to help on the day.