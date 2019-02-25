Queues out the door at opening of new Derbyshire superstore

A new flagship superstore raising money for Derbyshire’s air ambulance has opened its doors in Alfreton.

The Hanger, and Landing Pad café in Alfreton was officially unveiled by town mayor Councillor Mary Kerry and former air ambulance patient Pauline Dainty.

Chief Executive Andy Williamson, Alfreton Mayor Mary Kerry and former patient Pauline Dainty meet Alfie the therapy dog and owner Suzy Emsden

READ MORE: ‘I lost a husband but gained a wife’- Derbyshire couple ‘stronger than ever’ after Simon becomes Jackie

Pauline said: “If it wasn’t for this air ambulance service, I wouldn’t be here today opening this incredible superstore.

“The charity receives no government funding and relies on donations from the local community to remain operational. This new superstore is a great place to not only pick up a quality bargain, but to also help keep the DLRAA helicopter flying and saving lives, like they did mine.”

The Landing Pad Café also welcomed its first customers after the opening on Thursday, February 21.

Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance chief executive, Andy Williamson added: “The charity currently operates 56 shops but this day marks the momentous occasion of the charity’s first-ever superstore. Once again we are breaking new boundaries within the sector with the size, layout and features of this superstore.”

Families can now enjoy a coffee and cake after securing a bargain while their children visit the centre’s play area.