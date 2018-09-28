Qoozies in Chesterfield WILL be staying open

Qoozies in Chesterfield is staying open, its owner has confirmed.

The popular restaurant on Steeplegate will continue to operate - even though a company linked to it has entered insolvency.

Qoozies Ltd appointed liquidators last week - but the busy restaurant will not be affected as it is owned by a separate company.

Mario Lanza, owner of the business, told the Derbyshire Times: "We're here - and we will be staying open.

"We serve quality, healthy refreshments at affordable prices - and we'll continue to do that for the great people of Chesterfield."

Mario described business rates - which are set by central Government - as 'very expensive'.

The rates are charged for most non-domestic properties like shops, offices and pubs.

Mr Lanza urged the Government to reduce business rates.

"This would help bring more businesses to the town centre, therefore reducing the number of empty shops and increasing footfall," he added.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times earlier this year, Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins described business rates as a 'cash cow' and said that concerns about the system were 'constantly' raised with him.

Qoozies opened nearly four years ago.

Its website states: "Here at Qoozies we specialise in healthy food with our thoughtfully crafted fresh fruit and veg smoothies, paninis, pancakes, salads and burgers."