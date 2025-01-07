​Puritans aim to build on victory with visit to Stourbridge

Banbury celebrate Yaw Ofosu's (left) goal at Sudbury. Photo: BUFC.

​Banbury United will be aiming to continue their good start to 2025 when they travel to take on Stourbridge this weekend in the SPL Division One Central.

The Puritans were 2-1 winners at AFC Sudbury on Saturday, putting in one of their best displays of the season to secure three crucial points against another side near the bottom of the table, Banbury now four points clear of the relegation zone going into the weekend’s matches.

But with the gap to the play-off places also not insurmountable, being eight points, Simon Hollyhead’s men will be hoping a good run of form could see them challenge at the top end as well as get away from danger.

They have won their last two games, following the 1-0 success over St Ives Town on December 28, and it’s now three games unbeaten in total.

Stourbridge go into Saturday’s game off the back of a 3-1 defeat at St Ives last weekend, their form in recent weeks having seen them drop to tenth place in the table having not won a league game since December 14, a run of five matches over the Christmas and new year period.

Following the match at Stourbridge, Banbury then see out January with a home game against a side just one place below them as things stand, Bishop’s Stortford on January 18, before they then go to promotion-chasers Bedford Town a week later.

*Tuesday night’s home Oxfordshire Senior Cup quarter-final had to be postponed due to flooding at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Snow and ice over the weekend coupled with a thaw and then heavy rain meant the pitch was covered in water and despite the best attempts to try and get the game on, it will now be rescheduled.

*For a report from Saturday’s win over Sudbury, as well of news of a new signing who made an impressive debut in that game, see page 39.