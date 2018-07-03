Pupils at Harry Maguire's former school in Derbyshire record good luck message for him ahead of crunch England World Cup tie

Pupils at England star Harry Maguire's former school in Derbyshire have recorded a good luck video message for him ahead of tonight's crunch World Cup game.

England take on Colombia tonight (Tuesday) hoping to win a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Harry Maguire visits his old school, Immaculate Conception School in Spinkhill. Photo - Immaculate Conception School.

And youngsters at Immaculate Conception School in Spinkill, where Harry is a former pupil, wanted to wish him luck so recorded a special video message for him and the squad.

Despite making it as a professional footballer, the Leicester City player hasn't forgotten his roots, and often visits his old school to speak to the pupils.

Video courtesy of Immaculate Conception School, Spinkhill.

See how England get on tonight. Live coverage starts at 6.15pm on ITV.