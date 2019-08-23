Pupils at a Derbyshire school celebrate after a rise in GCSE performance this year

Eckington School students were delighted with their results this week.

Eckington pupils collect their GCSE results.

The GCSE results show a pleasing rise compared to 2018 outcomes, and reflect a year on year improvement for the past 3 years.

2019 saw attainment in English and mathematics improve significantly, together with a rise in the school’s overall ‘Attainment 8’ score. For a fully comprehensive school these results represent good performance.

There were some excellent individual performances, with a host of students gaining impressive sets of grades, including 24 students who achieved the ‘new’ harder to attain grade 9. 34 students achieved 5 or more grades 7 and above (in GCSEs and equivalent).

The following top performing students celebrate their fantastic achievement:

Ryan Bramhall, Eloise Brown, Alex Buckle, Josie Burgess, Joshua Clayton, Fallon Coyle, Lois Daniel, James Ellis, Emily Evans, Samuel Gibson, Tia Goodwin, Matthew Gough, Morgan Hall, Peter Haywood, Jessica Hill, Megan Horsfield, Libby Hume, Alix Leatherday, Gracjan Madej, Elliot Mallinder, Ewan McIntosh, Sam Minshall, Lucy Mitchell, Cassius Nicholson, Sophie Scarsbrook, Lauren Smith, Robyn Sweeney, Alice Taylor, Caitlin Treloar, Emma Warhurst and George West.

Alison Burgess, Principal of Eckington School said: "We would like to congratulate all our year 11 students for achieving this brilliant set of key stage 4 results, of which they should be very

proud. It has been a privilege to work alongside these students over the last 5 years. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work, effort, resilience and determination to succeed.

"Not only have our students achieved a great set of results but we have had the pleasure of seeing them grow as individuals and develop personally during their time at Eckington School. We are very proud of each and every one of them.

"We would also like to thank all our staff for providing our students with a first class education delivered with passion and dedication, preparing our students effectively for the challenge of GCSEs. Just as importantly, thanks to our parents for their continued support of the school.

she added: “This is a very pleasing set of results and I am absolutely delighted to see such a large number of our students doing so well. As ever they have worked incredibly hard and one

can only admire the commitment and determination of these young people. It is also vitally important to recognise the dedication of the Eckington School staff who work tirelessly to ensure all students do their very best every year.

"I am delighted to say that most of these students will be joining our sixth form in September where I am sure they will continue to excel. A level results were also better this year and serve to show that Eckington is a great school.”