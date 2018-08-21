Pump + Grind in Chesterfield to host charity night for Prostate Cancer UK

An independent café and bar in Chesterfield is to host a charity event to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Pump + Grind on Stephenson Place will hold the fundraiser from 5pm on Thursday, August 30.

A number of town businesses will be involved in the event, including clothing store Zebra, which is donating a range of new season denimwear in conjunction with Nudie and Edwin jeans to be be raffled off on the evening.

Magnolia Barbering will be offering donation-based wet shaves and people can expect raffles for coffee paraphernalia thanks to Union Coffee.

Camden Town Brewery will also be giving out freebies on the night.

Brad Price, general manager of Pump + Grind, said: "It's a great opportunity for us to get together with local independent businesses and raise money for a great cause.

"But it's also about raising awareness."

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer among men in the UK.

For more information about prostate cancer, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/prostate-cancer