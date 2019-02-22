Provisional cause of death of Derbyshire woman given at inquest opening

A much-loved Derbyshire woman is believed to have died from a stab wound to the chest, a court heard.

Dorothy Bowyer, 77, was found dead in her house on Western Lane, Buxworth, on February 14.

An inquest into her death opened at Chesterfield coroners' court this morning.

Coroner Kathryn Hayes said: "A post-mortem has been carried out by a Home Office pathologist and the provisional cause of death has been given as 'stab wound to the chest'.

"Toxicology and histology tests are still being undertaken - we'll have to wait six weeks for a full report to be available."

Detective Constable Denise Sandall, who works with Derbyshire Constabulary's major crime unit, said Mrs Bowyer was married and her last occupation was as a machine operator

She told the court: "She was pronounced deceased by an attending paramedic at 04.49am on February 14 at her home address.

"She was identified by her daughter."

Ms Hayes added: "Police are heavily involved in the investigation - it's likely that will continue.

"It may well be I won't need to conclude this in a coroners' court because it will be dealt with elsewhere."

Det Con Sandall added: "I anticipate this will be completed at a crown court."

Ms Hayes adjourned the inquest to a date yet to be fixed.

News of Mrs Bowyer's death has sent shock-waves through the area with friends and neighbours describing the mother-of-three as a 'sound' person who was 'loved by the community'.

A dog was also found dead alongside Mrs Bowyer.

- William Blunsdon, 25, was arrested and charged with murder and a criminal damage offence on February 15.

He has since been remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 15.