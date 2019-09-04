Protesters march on Haddon Hall in response to proposed badger cull in Derbyshire

Up to 100 protesters marched to Haddon Hall in Bakewell to raise awareness of the expected culling of badgers on its grounds.

The badger cull aims to battle the spread of bovine TB in cattle and other animals.

Derbyshire is one of 14 areas that the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is considering for 10 new badger cull zones this year.

'Time is running out'- Hundreds sign petition against first badger cull in Derbyshire

Ben Terry, from the group Derbyshire Against The Cull, who staged the march on Sunday, said: “Pheasant pens are prevalent throughout the Haddon Estate.

"These birds are released in their thousands each year, which has a negative impact on the local environment and the welfare of the birds which are shot in the sky.

"We suspect the cull is providing a convenient excuse to increase pheasant shoot profits.”

Did your Derbyshire MP vote to take control of Parliament last night? Find out here

A spokesperson for Haddon Hall said: "No cull has yet been confirmed by the government or Derbyshire. The estate will not be commenting about practises designed to control the spread of Bovine TB. However, if you want any information, then you're more than welcome to write in to info@haddonhall.co.uk."