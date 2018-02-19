Prime Minister Theresa May to visit Derbyshire

The Prime Minister is expected to be paying Derbyshire a visit today (Monday, February 19).

Theresa May is said to be launching a review, which is intended to give a boost to vocational education.

The review aims to help people make 'effective' choices after 18.

She will warn against an “outdated attitude” that favors a pathway to university.

She will also take the opportunity to announce a review into post-18 education, which will also look at university funding and tuition fees.

At the event she will say: “For those young people who do not go on to academic study, the routes into further technical and vocational training today are hard to navigate, the standards across the sector are too varied and the funding available to support them is patchy.

"The review will examine how we can give people from disadvantaged backgrounds an equal chance to succeed. That includes how disadvantaged students and learners receive maintenance support, both from Government and universities and colleges.”

It is currently unknown where she will be in Derbyshire.