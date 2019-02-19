Preparations underway for Chesterfield pupils' much anticipated prom nights - pictures

Preparations are already underway for Chesterfield pupils’ much anticipated prom nights.

To get the ball rolling, Brookfield Community School organised a ‘Promfest’ event, including a catwalk show, so that Year 11 and Year 13 pupils could get everything they need for their proms which are traditionally held after summer exams.

Pictured by Russ Walker Photography

Businesses were on hand to help students with their choices and the event was attended by schools across the Chesterfield area.

Blanc Occasions, Ingmans gents wear and M&S Chesterfield helped with dresses, suits, shirts, ties, dickie bows, shoes, handbags and underwear.

While Spencer’s Barbers and The Look created hairstyles for the catwalk models.

The Therapy Lounge and Embellish took care of the make-up.

Pictured by Russ Walker Photography

Tammy Marsh, of Nail Candy, helped with spray tan and Gossip Beauty were on hand to offer up nail technicians.

The Love Bus in the Peak and Regency cars gave advice on transport and the room was decorated by Talking Balloons.

Brookfield Parents and Friends Association thanked all the businesses involved.

Pictures by Russ Walker Photography.

Pictured by Russ Walker Photography

Pictured by Russ Walker Photography

Pictured by Russ Walker Photography