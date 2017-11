Poundbakery has opened a store in Chesterfield - its 90th in the UK.

The store in the Pavements Shopping Centre was officially opened by members of Chesterfield College's rugby team yesterday.

Staff gave away away a free sausage roll to the first 50 customers on the opening day.

Poundbakery specialises in savoury products such as pasties, pies and sandwiches as well as sweet products including doughnuts and muffins.

It was established in Bolton in 2010.