A driver smashed into a roundabout, continued up the road then failed a roadside breath test.

In a tweet posted shortly before 5.45am, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit described the man as a 'potential killer'.

Picture posted on the @DerbyshireARU Twitter account.

The tweet said: "Having smashed into Little Eaton roundabout the driver continued up the A38 where he came to a stop near Ripley.

"Provides a 133ųg roadside breath sample, 108ųg evidential sample.

"Another potential killer.

"Don't drink and drive."