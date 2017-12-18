Possible disruption to 101 service

People attempting to contact us via 101 may experience some temporary delays during the coming hours.

Our contact management centre is temporarily relocating to its backup sites due to a leakage of water in their usual building.

The 999 service will not be affected by this move.

Superintendent Simon Tunnicliffe said: “Moving the call-handling teams out of their usual base will allow contractors time and space to identify the problem with the building and put it right.

“The contingency plans to moving to the alternative sites are well-established and can take place without any reduction to our usual service with regards 999 calls.

“Those wishing to contact us via 101 may, regrettably, experience some delays. If, therefore, it’s not an emergency please consider using the Contact Us section of our website and someone will get back to you as swiftly as possible.

“We are thankful to the public for their assistance and apologise for any inconvenience.”

The force is offering the following advice to members of the public requiring assistance that is not an emergency:

Only call 101 if you need to. Are you calling about a police matter? Derbyshire Police’s Contact Us page can signpost you to the correct organisation at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us/Contact-Us.aspx

The website www.askthe.police.uk can be used to ask questions about a range of policing matters,

Do you want to speak to an officer or staff member? Consider using the online contact form, available on the Contact Us page, to leave a message for an officer or member of staff to call you back.

If your query does not need addressing now, you can use the Request a Call Back form on the Contact Us page to request a call back from a member of the call centre team

In an emergency, please call 999. This number is not affected.