Popular Chesterfield town centre bar closes

Chesterfield's S41 Bar has closed, it has been officially confirmed this evening.

The St Mary's Gate nightspot shut on New Year's Day - resulting in almost 15 job losses.

Nick Carter, who managed the popular bar, told the Derbyshire Times: "It's the end of an era - it's heartbreaking.

"We were paying just under £3,000 in business rates per month.

"We didn't want to close the bar but, quite frankly, we couldn't continue paying that amount of money.

"We're not the only Chesterfield business struggling as a result of extortionate business rates.

"Twelve people have lost their jobs which is devastating, especially at the start of the new year."

Business rates are set by central Government, not local councils.

Mr Carter added that the people of Chesterfield needed to support local businesses more.

"It's a case of use it - or lose it," he added.

Mr Carter said the premises was S41 Bar for around 10 years.

Before that, it was Heathcotes bar and restaurant.

The building itself is Grade II-listed.

According to Chesterfield Civic Society, the site was acquired by Gilbert Heathcote in 1614.

He probably built the present structure before his death in 1634 .

The Heathcote family was prominent in the business and corporate life of Chesterfield between the end of the 15th century and the 17th century.