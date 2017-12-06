'Poppy' charity box stolen by thieves

A charity box for the Royal British Legion has been stolen from Eckington.

Derbyshire Constabulary have released images of two men who they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of the charity box.

The other man the police wish to speak to.

The charity box was stolen after a break-in at Eckington swimming pool, Gosber Street, on Wednesday, November 1, between 12.10am and 12.15am.

A silver car believed to be a Vauxhall Astra was also seen in the area at the time.

If you know these men, or have any information about the incident or silver vehicle, please call PC Mark Stokes on 101 quoting reference number 17000472100.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.