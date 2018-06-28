Pooches put on a show to boost RSPCA Chesterfield’s Animal Centre Rebuild Appeal

Pooches of all shapes and sizes flocked to Hasland’s Eastwood Park on Saturday to take part in RSPCA Chesterfield’s annual Fun Dog Show.

The summer special is the charity’s biggest event of the year and attracts dog lovers from across the area.

More than 700 people attend the event with over 150 dogs competing in the Fun Dog Show - some in more than one class.

The classes were:

- Best Condition

- Most Brilliant Bull

- Dog The Judges Would Most Like To Take Home

- Best Biggie

- Best Betweener

- Loveliest Lady

- Best Vintage

- Happiest Puppy

- Dog With The Waggiest Tail

- Top Tiddler

-Child’s Best Friend

- Most Fabulous Fella

- Best Rescue Dog

The event raised £5,300 for the branch’s Animal Centre Rebuild Appeal, with RSPCA officials saying more money is expected to come in.

Organiser Steph McCawley, fundraising and marketing officer at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, said this year’s event was the ‘best yet’.

She said: “The turnout from all our supporters with their adorable pooches was overwhelming.

“It was a fun day which we always look forward to but couldnt do it without the help of our volunteers who help make this day so successful.

“We hope to see everyone again next year.”

To make a donation to the Animal Centre Rebuild Appeal, contact 01246 273358 or visit www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk.