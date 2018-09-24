Pony found dumped after suspected acid attack in Chesterfield is back on her feet

A pony found dumped with severe burns from a suspected acid attack in Chesterfield is now back on her feet and in a new ‘dream home’.

The horse, named Cinders, aged eight-months at the time, is believed to have had acid deliberately thrown at her face in April.

The severe burns suffered by Cinders.

An online fundraising page attracted more than £22,000 in donations - allowing Cinders to undergo a ‘world-first’ and receive pioneering surgery involving fish skin being sewed into her face.

A spokesperson for Rainbow Equine Hospital, where Cinders was treated, said: “She is a normal naughty youngster who is full of life and she will have some fantastic new human and horsey companions to live out her days with.

“She has some scarring around her face that will always be there but it doesn’t trouble her and amazingly she shows no ill-effects from her ordeal. What an amazing pony.

“Thank you all for everything you have done to support her recovery, without the generosity of hundreds of people her recovery wouldn’t have been possible.”

A member of the public found Cinders dumped in an area of Chesterfield and alerted the RSPCA.

An RPSCA inspector said that her injuries were the ‘worst he’s ever seen’.

From there Cinders was taken to the Rainbow Equine Hospital in North Yorkshire for further assessment and treatment.

When she arrived at the equine hospital Cinders was very weak and was unable to open her eyes due to the severe burns affecting her eyelids.

It is thought that the attack was deliberate and resulted from a chemical being thrown in her face.

The attack shocked and angered many Derbyshire Times readers who subsequently made donations.

Cinders was initially treated with pain relief and antibiotics and her dead skin was carefully removed.

A blood transfusion was given to increase levels of blood cells and proteins that are vital for healing.

Once the treatment had started, she started to eat and become much brighter and stronger.

The initial cost of her treatment was funded by the equine hospital and the RSPCA.

Vet David Rendle, from the equine hospital, said fish skin was used because it is a good source of collagen and retains moisture well.

“Animals that have been treated with fish skin dressings before seem to be far more comfortable after these dressings have been applied,” he said. Extraordinary injuries called for extraordinary treatments.”