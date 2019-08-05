Toby Perkins to take to Chesterfield's streets to speak to people about Brexit

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins is keen to get people's views on Brexit.

Over the summer recess, Mr Perkins will be taking to the streets of Chesterfield to speak to his constituents about Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.

MORE: Travellers ordered to leave Chesterfield site within 24 hours



This week he will be visiting Birdholme, Inkersall, Hady and Brampton.

A survey about Brexit will also be put on Mr Perkins' website to gather people's views.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly declares that Britain must leave the EU 'do or die' by October 31 this year.