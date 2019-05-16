These are the eight councillors set to make the key decisions in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Borough Council has named its new cabinet following the local elections on May 2.

The new cabinet is:

Councillor Tricia Gilby: council leader

Councillor Amanda Serjeant: deputy leader

Councillor Jean Innes: cabinet member for business transformation and customers

Councillor Terry Gilby: cabinet member for economic growth

Councillor Sharon Blank: cabinet member for governance

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt: cabinet member for health and wellbeing:

Councillor Chris Ludlow: cabinet member for housing

Councillor Kate Sarvent: cabinet member town centres and visitor economy.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader said: “I am pleased to welcome some new faces to cabinet following the recent local elections – the new cabinet line-up recognises the skills and abilities of our members.

“Over the next four years, we will continue to provide value for money services, to make Chesterfield a thriving borough and to improve the quality of life for local people.”

Cabinet will also be attended by Councillor Paul Holmes, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group, which is the largest minority group on the council.