Revealed - how much money YOUR Chesterfield councillor claimed last year

Chesterfield Borough Council has defended the allowances system after its councillors claimed a total of almost £450,000 in the last financial year.

Between April 2018 and March 2019, 49 councillors at the authority claimed a total of £434,581.29 in allowances.

Chesterfield Town Hall.

Huw Bowen, chief executive of the council, said: "Our councillors are elected to act as the voice of the residents in their ward areas, providing a bridge between the council and the people who live in the borough.

"The allowance system is designed to attract people of all ages and backgrounds to the role compensating those still in employment for times when they are absent from work and recognising the commitment of all to improve the quality of the services the council delivers to the borough's residents and businesses.

"All councillors are entitled to claim a basic allowance and some a special responsibility allowance where they fulfil additional roles such as being a cabinet member or committee chair. Members' allowances are regularly reviewed by an Independent Remuneration Panel."

Chesterfield Borough Council members' allowances for the period April 2018 to March 2019

Helen Bagley - total of £13,777.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £7,779.00)

Jeannie Barr​ - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Peter Barr - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Andy Bellamy - total of £10,909.44 (basic allowance of £5,998.08, special responsibility allowance of £4,754.04 and travelling/subsistence of £157.32)

Richard Bexton - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Barry Bingham - total of £6,060.18 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and travelling/subsistence of £62.10)

Sharon Blank - total of £13,777.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £7,779.00)

Howard Borrell - total of £8,375.16 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £2,377.08)

Mick Brady - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Stuart Brittain - total of £10,752.12 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £4,754.04)

Steve Brunt - total of £13,777.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £7,779.00)

Keith Brown - total of £1,589.59 (basic allowance of £1,580.14 and travelling/subsistence of £9.45)

John Burrows - total of £9,574.54 (basic allowance of £5,998.08, special responsibility allowance of £3,564.96 and travelling/subsistence of £11.50)

Ian Callan - total of £6,035.88 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and travelling/subsistence £37.80)

Ray Catt - total of £9,887.16 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £3,889.08)

Kate Caulfield - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Dean Collins - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Lisa Collins - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Maureen Davenport - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Lisa Derbyshire - total of £6,068.69 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and travelling/subsistence of £157.32)

John Dickinson - total of £9,887.16 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £3,889.08)

Alexis Diouf - total of £14,859.12 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £8,861.04)

Vickey-Anne Diouf - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Barry Dyke - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Helen Elliott - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Keith Falconer - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Jenny Flood - total of £6,068.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and dependent carers allowance £70.00)

Patricia Gilby - total of £35,062.17 (basic allowance of £5,998.08, special responsibility allowance of £28,343.04 and travelling/subsistence of £721.05)

Terry Gilby - total of £13,997.05 (basic allowance of £5,998.08, special responsibility allowance of £7,779.00 and travelling/subsistence of £219.97)

Anthony Hill - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Sarah Hollingworth - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Ken Huckle - total of £13,777.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £7,779.00)

Jean Innes - total of £9,887.16 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £3,889.08)

Peter Innes - total of £10,820.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08, special responsibility allowance of £4,754.04 and travelling/subsistence of £67.96)

Chris Ludlow - total of £14,167.87 (basic allowance of £5,998.08, special responsibility allowance of £7,779.00 and travelling/subsistence of £390.79)

Keith Miles​ - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Avis Murphy - total of £8,375.16 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £2,377.08)

Tom Murphy - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Shirley Niblock - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Donald Parsons - total of £6,022.40 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and travelling/subsistence of £24.32)

Suzie Perkins - total of £8,375.16 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £2,377.08)

Mark Rayner - total of £8,375.16 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and special responsibility allowance of £2,377.08)

Nick Redihough - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Tony Rogers - total of £2,886.17 (basic allowance of £2,886.17)

Kate Sarvent - total of £10,752.12 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 or £4,754.04)

Amanda Serjeant - total of £21,989.61 (basic allowance of £5,998.08, special responsibility allowance of £15,592.08 and travelling/subsistence of £399.45)

Gordon Simmons - total of £8,710.44 (basic allowance of £5,998.08, special resposnibility allowance of £2,377.08 and travelling/subsistence of £335.28)

Andy Slack - total of £5,998.08 (basic allowance of £5,998.08)

Mick Wall - total of £6,021.78 (basic allowance of £5,998.08 and travelling/subsistence of £23.70)

