Plans submitted to revitalise former Chesterfield hotel

New life could be breathed into a former hotel in Chesterfield.

David Perkins is seeking planning permission from Chesterfield Borough Council to turn the old Buckingham's Hotel on Newbold Road into shared housing.

The much-loved former hotel - which was renowned for having only one table which customers dined around - closed in April after nearly 20 years following the death of its owner and chef, Nick Buckingham, aged 69 last year.

A planning statement submitted to the council on behalf of Mr Perkins said: "The applicant is an experienced landlord and intends to create high-quality shared accommodation of the type increasingly common in large towns and cities.

"Whether that be for temporary accommodation between a move to permanent housing, a space for study or commuting, or a compact economical space required owing to a change in personal circumstances.

"Although the landlord will not live on site like the former hotel proprietor, they do live very near and as part of the local community will ensure a high quality of accommodation and clientele.

"Rooms will be single occupancy as opposed to double and twin rooms so a maximum of 19 people at any one time will be resident.

"In addition there is ample shared space for clothes washing, food preparation, dining and socialising but in addition most units have an area where occupants who may wish for more privacy can prepare simple meals and space for their own private living area."

The statement adds that the building will have 'little' alteration and 'almost none' to the outside.

Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee will make a decision on Mr Perkins' planning application in the near future.

