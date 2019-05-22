New road could be built in Chesterfield - here's how you can have your say

Residents are being urged to have their say about a planned new road in Chesterfield

The road, which is currently being referred to as the Hollis Lane link road, is proposed to link Brewery Street via the station with the A632 at Spa Lane, Hady Hill.

A public exhibition is being held at Chesterfield Library on Wednesday and Thursday so people can find out more information about the plans and give their views about them.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions between 2pm and 6pm each day.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "Investing in roads is one of our top priorities for ensuring our local economy can thrive and grow.

"The proposed road will open up opportunities for regeneration around the station as well as providing better access to the station and helping to cut congestion on existing roads in the area."

Proposed road would be built in two phases

A council spokesperson said: "It is part of wider plans by Chesterfield Borough Council to regenerate the area around Chesterfield train station for housing and business use and to improve parking. The proposals are part of the work being carried out jointly by the county and borough councils on how to maximise the benefits of the potential HS2 service which is proposed to serve the town.

"If the proposals for the new road go ahead, it would improve access to the station from the south and reduce the level of traffic travelling through the town centre.

"The road would be built in two phases. Phase one would include widening the junction of Spa Lane and Hollis Lane and upgrading traffic lights at the junction. This would help to manage the additional traffic. New steps and a ramp would be built to provide access for pedestrians from the underpass and a new cycle route would be created alongside the link road to connect with the existing railway station cycle route.

"The second phase would extend the link road north towards the station and through to Brewery Street.

"Under the proposals, Lordsmill roundabout and Piccadilly junction would also be improved to help traffic flow better along the A632."

The spokesperson added: "All comments received will be taken into account before a planning application for the first phase of the work is submitted to Derbyshire County Council in the next few months.

"There will be a further opportunity to comment as part of the planning process when the planning application is submitted."