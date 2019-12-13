MP Toby Perkins says Labour 'betrayed' potential voters after retaining Chesterfield seat

Labour’s Toby Perkins says his party has ‘betrayed’ people who wanted to vote for them after retaining his Chesterfield seat.

Mr Perkins, who secured a majority of 1,451 at last night’s count, said Labour needed to change or ‘cease to exist’ and criticised leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Toby Perkins after being reelected Chesterfield MP.

He tweeted: “Huge thanks to everyone who voted for me to remain MP for Chesterfield.

MORE: General Election 2019: As it happened in Derbyshire

“Particularly the many who backed me despite their reservations about the party and it’s leadership.

“The Labour Party must change or cease to exist. We have betrayed everyone who wants to back us but couldn’t.”

Toby Perkins after being reelected Chesterfield MP.

MORE: Labour's 'Beast of Bolsover' Dennis Skinner loses seat to Conservatives after 49 years

Mr Perkins secured 18,171 votes but saw his share of the vote fall by 14.6 per cent.

Chesterfield Borough Council leader, Coun Tricia Gilby, congratulated Mr Perkins and said he had run a ‘strong campaign’.

“People recognised how hard you work for Chesterfield and Staveley people,” she said.

Conservative candidate Leigh Higgins was beaten into second place, polling 16,720 votes.

Elsewhere in Derbyshire, veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner lost his seat to the Conservatives after 49 years as an MP and Labour's Ruth George lost her High Peak seat to Conservative Robert Largan.

Mid Derbyshire, Derbyshire Dales, Erewash, Amber Valley and North East Derbyshire were all held by the Conservatives.

Full result in Chesterfield:

Toby Perkins (LAB) 18,171

Leigh Higgins (CON) 16,720

John Scotting (BRX) 4,771

Emily Coy (LDEM) 3,985

Neil Jackson (GRN) 1,148

John Daramy (IND) 391