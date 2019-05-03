LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: Labour retains power at Chesterfield Borough Council - but with a reduced majority

The Labour Party has retained control of Chesterfield Borough Council.

Following today's local election count, it means the council is now made up of 28 Labour members, 17 Liberal Democrats and three Independents.

Labour has seven fewer seats than before the election and the Liberal Democrats have seven more seats. The number of independent members has remained the same.

Speaking after the election win, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, Councillor Tricia Gilby, said: “I am proud to have been re-elected leader of Chesterfield Borough Council.

“Although with seven out of ten people not voting, no party can say they are winning here.

“The majority party has heard the messages and we intend to do all we can to deliver on our pledges and win people back to the ballot box.”

In a tweet posted on Twitter, the town's MP Toby Perkins wrote: "So a dramatic count for the @ChesterfieldBC elections ends with @UKLabour retaining the council with overall majority of 8- though both the loss of 9 seats and the low turnout should sound alarm bells about voter frustration with direction of the party."

Councillors elected by ward are:

Barrow Hill and New Whittington ward – three seats

Barry Bingham (LD)

Paul Robert Holmes (LD)

Kelly Marie Thornton (LD)

Brimington North ward – two seats

Terry Gilby (Lab)

Suzie Francis Perkins (Lab)

Brimington South ward – three seats

Andy Bellamy (Lab)

Ian William Callan (Lab)

Tricia Gilby (Lab)

Brockwell ward – three seats

Maureen Davenport (LD)

Ed Fordham (LD)

Katherine Elizabeth Hollingworth (LD)

Dunston ward – three seats

Janice Marie Marriott (Lab)

Mark David Rayner (Lab)

Gordon Simmons (Lab)

Hasland ward – three seats

Mick Brady (Lab)

Stuart Brittain (Lab)

Amanda Serjeant (Lab)

Hollingwood and Inkersall ward – three seats

Mick Bagshaw (Ind)

Paul Alan Mann (Ind)

Ruth Marina Perry (Ind)

Holmebrook ward – two seats

Glenys Falconer (LD)

Keith Falconer (LD)

Linacre ward – two seats

Peter Ian Barr (LD)

Emily Jane Coy (LD)

Loundsley Green ward – two seats

Ray Catt (Lab)

Avis Joan Murphy (Lab)

Lowgates and Woodthorpe ward – two seats

Dean Collins (Lab)

Lisa Kelly Collins (Lab)

Middlecroft and Poolsbrook ward – two seats

Barry Dyke (Lab)

Chris Ludlow (Lab)

Moor ward – two seats

Kate Caulfield (Lab)

Tony Rogers (LD)

Old Whittington ward – two seats

Jean Mary Innes (Lab)

Peter Innes (Lab)

Rother ward – three seats

Lisa Danielle Blakemore (Lab)

Jenny Flood (Lab)

Keith Miles (Lab)

St Helen’s ward – two seats

Jill Mannion-Brunt (Lab)

Tom Murphy (Lab)

St Leonard’s ward – three seats

Sharon Lesley Blank (Lab)

Dan Kelly (Lab)

Kate Sarvent (Lab)

Walton ward – three seats

Maggie Kellman (LD)

Nick Redihough (LD)

Tom Snowdon (LD)

West ward – three seats

Howard Borrell (LD)

Paul Adam Niblock (LD)

Shirley Anne Niblock (LD)

The turnout was 31.47 per cent.

For a full list of results, visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/elections.