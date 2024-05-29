Liberal Democrats select Robert Court to contest Derbyshire Dales at General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats have selected Robert Court as their candidate for Derbyshire Dales, now that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has finally announced a General Election.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Liberal Democrat campaigner Robert Court is demanding action to tackle the cost of living crisis, the NHS crisis and the sewage scandal.

The Liberal Democrats have 15 district or borough councillors in the constituency, more than any other party. They are on the up after beating the Conservatives at last May’s local elections and winning four stunning parliamentary by-election victories since the last General Election.

Responding to Rishi Sunak calling a General Election, Robert Court said:

“For years our area has been taken for granted by an out-of-touch Conservative Government that has failed to get the basics right, and lurched from crisis to crisis - now it’s time for a positive and lasting change.

“Local health services have been brought to their knees, people’s mortgages and rent have skyrocketed and water companies have been allowed to pump their filthy sewage into our rivers and beaches. All this by a Conservative government more interested in fighting between themselves than standing up for the country. We must never let this happen again!’

