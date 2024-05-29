Liberal Democrats select Robert Court to contest Derbyshire Dales at General Election
Liberal Democrat campaigner Robert Court is demanding action to tackle the cost of living crisis, the NHS crisis and the sewage scandal.
The Liberal Democrats have 15 district or borough councillors in the constituency, more than any other party. They are on the up after beating the Conservatives at last May’s local elections and winning four stunning parliamentary by-election victories since the last General Election.
Responding to Rishi Sunak calling a General Election, Robert Court said:
“For years our area has been taken for granted by an out-of-touch Conservative Government that has failed to get the basics right, and lurched from crisis to crisis - now it’s time for a positive and lasting change.
“Local health services have been brought to their knees, people’s mortgages and rent have skyrocketed and water companies have been allowed to pump their filthy sewage into our rivers and beaches. All this by a Conservative government more interested in fighting between themselves than standing up for the country. We must never let this happen again!’
“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for a fair deal. It’s a vote for a party that will stand up for our community and for our health services. Let us all make 4th July a day to mark independence from mismanagement, misrule and extremism.”